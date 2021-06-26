Eye Center South doctor hopes to change profession with new book

The pediatric ophthalmologist is known for her work in strabismus, a condition that causes the eyes to not align properly. One eye may turn out or inward while the other eye focuses straight ahead. Or both eyes may turn. There are also cases where an eye may drift up or down. It can happen in children and adults and can be caused by injuries to the eye or stroke. In some cases the misalignment is small but can cause vision problems. It can worsen as someone ages, becoming more noticeable with time.