Eye Center South doctor hopes to change profession with new book

Patients come from all over to see Dr. Irene Ludwig at Eye Center South in Dothan.
Australia may be the farthest a patient has traveled, however.
The pediatric ophthalmologist is known for her work in strabismus, a condition that causes the eyes to not align properly. One eye may turn out or inward while the other eye focuses straight ahead. Or both eyes may turn. There are also cases where an eye may drift up or down. It can happen in children and adults and can be caused by injuries to the eye or stroke. In some cases the misalignment is small but can cause vision problems. It can worsen as someone ages, becoming more noticeable with time.
Ludwig has been the pediatric director of ophthalmology and strabismus at Eye Center South since 1991 and divides her time between Eye Center South in Dothan, Eye Health Partners in Nashville, and Vision America in Huntsville and Birmingham.
Strabismus affects around 3 million people in the U.S. and is the third most common ophthalmic surgery in the U.S., with 1.2 million procedures performed each year.
Ludwig has written a book on strabismus surgery, covering both older and newer surgical techniques. “Strabismus Surgery: Innovative and Classic Approaches” is a textbook and training guide for both students and practicing ophthalmologists.
Surgical techniques have remained pretty much the same over the years, despite new approaches.
“It hasn’t really changed yet; I’m trying to change it,” Ludwig said. “What changed is our understanding of the anatomy.”
Weak or tight eye muscles have long been seen as culprits by many ophthalmologists. When surgery fails to correct the alignment, however, blame is often placed on the brain’s inability to control eye movement properly.
But some doctors, like Ludwig, have focused on the role collagen plays in strabismus, specifically how collagen effects eye muscle positions and healing as well as how eye muscle “pulleys” control movement. In some cases, Ludwig said newer surgical techniques may offer a less invasive approach for patients.
“We’re still doing surgery based on those old anatomic concepts from 100 years ago,” Ludwig said.
Ludwig has been applying new surgical techniques based on this research for about 10 years in adults and five years in children.
“The results have been dramatic in some cases with much less surgery,” Ludwig said.
It’s been a challenge to get these new ideas out in the field, Ludwig said, as many ophthalmologists focus on neurological causes for strabismus rather than physical abnormalities surrounding the eye.
Ludwig had 23 collaborators on the book – most experts who contributed different chapters based on their specialties, including ophthalmologist Dr. Alan Scott, who developed Botox to help correct strabismus by injecting the eye muscles (the cosmetic benefits of Botox were discovered by accident) when surgery was not an option. Collaborators included medical professionals from all around the world. An adult surgical patient of Ludwig’s even contributed an essay on his search to correct the double vision caused by his strabismus after numerous other surgeries failed.
But Ludwig was also aided by members of the family of Dr. Marshall Parks, considered the “father of pediatric ophthalmology” and Ludwig’s teacher. Parks’ daughter, Mary Heersink, contributed illustrations of the eye’s anatomy while Heersink’s son, Christiaan (currently studying ophthalmology at UAB) co-wrote a chapter. Dr. Paul Mitchell, a son-in-law of Parks, also contributed a chapter on the history of strabismus surgery. Dr. Marnix Heersink, who co-founded Eye Center South, and Dr. Sebastian Heersink – Mary’s husband and son, respectively – provided facility and personnel support for Ludwig to complete the book, which includes a link to more than 90 videos showing different surgical techniques.
Ludwig co-authored Parks’ last paper published after his death in 2005 and dedicated the book to her late teacher.
For Mary Heersink, illustrating Ludwig’s book became a way to show “reverence” to the gift of sight and the field of eye care that’s been at the center of her family’s life. She thought of her husband’s work as well as the work their children have done or will do in the future.
Heersink said it was fitting that her father’s protégé would publish a book that advanced new concepts in surgical treatment for strabismus. Her father, she said, would have loved it and once described Ludwig as “the most tenaciously brilliant” ophthalmology student he had ever taught.
“When she asked me to illustrate it, I thought a lot about responsibility to my dad, a pioneer whose discoveries and surgical inventions established the standard for children’s eye care across the globe,” Heersink said in an email to the Dothan Eagle. “I thought about eye care in general and how it’s been a unifying conduit throughout my life. …Saying ‘yes’ to Irene meant indulging my deep love of human anatomy. It meant a chance to express reverence for the exquisite gift of sight, and to say thank you to God for letting me be a part of a family devoted to protecting this gift.”
