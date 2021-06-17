 Skip to main content
Eye Center South kicks off 35th year of Gift of Sight program
Eye Center South kicks off 35th year of Gift of Sight program

Dr. Marnix Heersink

Dr. Marnix Heersink, ophthalmologist at Eye Center South.  

Eye Center South is kicking off its 35th year of the Gift of Sight program.

Beginning in 1986, the Gift of Sight program gives qualifying patients living in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia a chance to receive free cataract lens replacement surgery in one eye.

“Since the start of this program 35 years ago, we’ve been able to help around 1,500 people receive free cataract surgery and care through Gift of Sight,” said Sherry McLean, community outreach coordinator at Eye Center South. “Last year we didn’t have as many applicants because of COVID, but we hope this year to get back up to our normal numbers.”

The program was started by Dr. Marnix Heersink, ophthalmologist at Eye Center South.

"We greatly appreciate the support given to us by the various communities we serve, and this is just a small way for us to give back," Heersink said. "It is a program we look forward to every year. The opportunity to help our friends and neighbors see more clearly is a gift we don't take lightly."

Applicants for the program must meet certain criteria, like not qualifying for any type of health insurance, income level restrictions, and vision criteria.

If you are interested in applying, see your optometrist, email McLean at smclean@eyecentersouth.net, or call 800-NEW-EYES for more information.

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

