Eye Center South offers free cataract surgeries in annual ‘The Gift of Sight’ campaign

Millions of people develop vision-obscuring cataracts every year, but not everyone who suffers from the blurry, distorted vision caused by cataracts can afford surgery to fix it.

To help address this issue, and restore the sight of those in need, Eye Center South is hosting its annual “The Gift of Sight” campaign during the month of August. The team is performing free cataract surgeries to patients who are in financial need, a service that they have provided for over 40 years.

“We often take clear eyesight for granted,” said Dr. Marnix Heersink, a cataract and refractive surgeon at Eye Center South. “Many will develop cataracts within their lifetime, and the effects can be debilitating and threaten patients’ independence. Cataract surgery is the only way to address a cataract, and we want to make sure that everyone has access to the clearest vision possible.”

A cataract occurs when the natural lens in the eye becomes cloudy and opaque, causing vision to become blurry. This can make it difficult to read, drive, and perform other daily activities.

Cataract surgery involves replacing the eye’s clouded lens with an artificial, clear lens, which restores vision.