Eye Center South ophthalmologist contributes chapter in book published by Duke Eye Center

Eye Center South ophthalmologist Dr. Harsha Sen recently contributed a chapter to the highly-regarded and newly-released textbook, “The Duke Manual of Vitreoretinal Surgery,” produced for Duke University Eye Center in North Carolina as part of its internationally renowned ophthalmology training programs.

Dr. Sen's chapter is on “Retinoschisis Retinal Detachment.” Retinoschisis is a condition in which an area of the retina (the tissue lining the inside of the back of the eye that transmits visual signals to the optic nerve and brain) has separated into two layers. The part of the retina that is affected by retinoschisis can lead to detachment of the entire retina and loss of vision. While this type of detachment is not the most common, it can be difficult to successfully repair.

In the textbook, Dr. Sen provides insights on preoperative, postoperative, and management considerations with this type of retinal detachment and reviews the surgical approach and procedures that should be utilized. The chapter is featured in the section “Challenging Vitreoretinal Surgical Scenarios.” Dr. Sen was recruited to write the chapter based on his surgical experience and ties to the Duke University retinal ophthalmology community.