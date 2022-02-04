Eye symposium shares advancements with optometrists

A few years after Dr. Marnix Heersink established his practice in Dothan, he wanted to provide an opportunity for education, not only for the ophthalmologists working at Eye Center South, but also local optometrists who routinely send them patients.
The nonprofit Eye Education Foundation was created to support the initiative. It started small with local eye doctors gathering in a room for an all-day continuing education session but grew over the years as doctors from all over the Southeast and country began attending. Eventually, vendors began setting up during the event and national experts came to speak.
This weekend, the Eye Education Foundation is hosting the 33rd annual Continuing Education Symposium with nearly 170 registrants attending the seminar and experts sharing the latest advancement in eye care.
“It’s a nonprofit, so there’s no money to be gained by it … but we did realize that what we could do is spread information,” Heersink said after welcoming this year’s attendees and speakers.
The symposium started Friday morning at the Dothan Country Club and will continue through Sunday morning when participants will gather at Eye Center South. Due to the growth of the symposium, this is the first year it has been held away from the Eye Center South campus.
Attendees include optometrists from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, North Carolina and Colorado. About a dozen students from UAB’s School of Optometry are also attending the seminar.
Friday’s sessions covered topics on glaucoma, dry eye, artificial intelligence, and telemedicine.
“Our optometric colleagues – and I call them colleagues – are critical,” Heersink said. “Patients go to see them because they trust them, because they want to know what’s going on and they want to have the opportunity to get the best care from their optometrist.”
The Continuing Education Symposium can also be good for Dothan, Heersink said. Given its location in the state, Heersink said he hopes to see Dothan play a more important role in the state and become more attractive to younger residents.
“Our city is increasingly going to get a higher profile in education, which is important,” Heersink said.
Heersink has put collaboration and education at the forefront of his philanthropy. He and his wife, Mary Heersink, bestowed a $95 million gift to UAB in September – a gift UAB considered so transformative the medical school is now the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine.
Just this week it was announced that the Heersinks donated $25 million ($32 million in Canadian dollars) to McMaster University in Hamilton, a city in Ontario, Canada, not far from where Dr. Heersink was raised after his family immigrated to Canada from the Netherlands.
The latest gift lays the foundation for a partnership between UAB and McMaster University as both gifts establish biomedical innovation entrepreneurship and global health programs.
The Eye Education Foundation’s symposium – now a full weekend instead of just one day – has been a way to share meaningful industry knowledge about advancements with colleagues and hopefully benefit patients, Heersink said.
“It was a way that we could change people’s lives by having better instruments, better technology, better instruction,” Heersink said.
