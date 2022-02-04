Eye symposium shares advancements with optometrists

Attendees include optometrists from Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi, North Carolina and Colorado. About a dozen students from UAB’s School of Optometry are also attending the seminar.

Friday’s sessions covered topics on glaucoma, dry eye, artificial intelligence, and telemedicine.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Our optometric colleagues – and I call them colleagues – are critical,” Heersink said. “Patients go to see them because they trust them, because they want to know what’s going on and they want to have the opportunity to get the best care from their optometrist.”

The Continuing Education Symposium can also be good for Dothan, Heersink said. Given its location in the state, Heersink said he hopes to see Dothan play a more important role in the state and become more attractive to younger residents.

“Our city is increasingly going to get a higher profile in education, which is important,” Heersink said.

Heersink has put collaboration and education at the forefront of his philanthropy. He and his wife, Mary Heersink, bestowed a $95 million gift to UAB in September – a gift UAB considered so transformative the medical school is now the UAB Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine.