Faced with higher material costs, local Habitat tries new approach for homeowners

Graham said she was overwhelmed the first time she saw the home completed.

The refurbished brick and vinyl home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and a fenced back yard. It even has a bonus room that was once a garage. During football season, Graham could listen to the high school games played at Rip Hewes Stadium from her back yard, although she plans on going to the games in person since she will be walking distance from the stadium.

For Graham, Habitat opened up a new world of homeownership as well as volunteerism. She said she really saw the impact when she put in her volunteer time.

“It became bigger than me; bigger than this,” Graham said, gesturing to her new home. “They help so many people. I’m just grateful. I couldn’t have done this without Habitat. I pay rent where I’m at, but this is mine, this is going to be mine.”

Refurbishing homes is not completely new for Habitat. The group has provided assistance with home weatherization and critical repairs for years. The nonprofit may keep using the refurbished approach for those homeowners who are willing. They see benefits from all sides – they get to help their homeowners and an empty home gets a new life.