Faced with higher material costs, local Habitat tries new approach for homeowners

Vanessa Graham clapped as she greeted guests to the first home she will own.
While she won’t get the keys until Friday, the 58-year-old excitedly gave a tour of the Tate Drive home on Wednesday. She started at the front door and took her guests through the master bedroom and its adjoining bathroom.
“It’s beautiful,” Graham said.
Graham, the latest homeowner with Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, paused to discuss her ideas for the living room fireplace before darting to the kitchen to gush over the new appliances provided by a private benefactor. She stopped every now and then she gently touched the molding around the interior doors.
“Ain’t God good,” she said, clapping in her joy.
Then, she proudly showed off her back yard and the elevated deck.
Normally, the local Habitat for Humanity budgets $90,000 to build a new home from the ground up. But the rise in material costs, particularly lumber, over the last year pushed the price per home up to $130,000. With five future homeowners waiting, the nonprofit couldn’t afford to build five homes at that price. So they opted to take another approach. They decided to purchase older homes and renovate them for those homeowners who were willing to buy a refurbished home.
Habitat has bought two homes and is looking for a third, said Donna Clemmons, executive director for Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity.
When Graham’s home is dedicated on Friday – the 134th such home dedication for the local Habitat – she will be the first homeowner to move into a Habitat rehab home. The home has a new roof, new vinyl siding, new flooring, new fixtures and fresh paint. The wiring and plumbing has been updated where necessary.
Clemmons said the nonprofit hopes refurbishing the homes will have an impact on the surrounding neighbors. As work progressed, Clemmons said workers even noticed nearby homeowners doing their own upgrades.
“People started painting their front door or doing a little extra cleanup around their yard,” Clemmons said. “You could see it filtering through the neighborhood.”
Habitat was able to purchase and renovate the 1,600-square-foot home on Tate Drive for the same amount of money they would have spent to build a new home. Wells Fargo Builds sponsored the renovation of Graham’s home.
Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity, like other local chapters, accepts applications from potential homeowners. Once approved, the future homeowners attend financial classes as well as classes on home ownership and how to take care of their home. They also put in what is called sweat equity – volunteer hours with Habitat working on another home or at the group’s ReStore on Montgomery Highway.
Habitat basically serves as both builder and lender, selling the home to the homeowner at zero interest.
Graham said she was overwhelmed the first time she saw the home completed.
The refurbished brick and vinyl home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and a fenced back yard. It even has a bonus room that was once a garage. During football season, Graham could listen to the high school games played at Rip Hewes Stadium from her back yard, although she plans on going to the games in person since she will be walking distance from the stadium.
For Graham, Habitat opened up a new world of homeownership as well as volunteerism. She said she really saw the impact when she put in her volunteer time.
“It became bigger than me; bigger than this,” Graham said, gesturing to her new home. “They help so many people. I’m just grateful. I couldn’t have done this without Habitat. I pay rent where I’m at, but this is mine, this is going to be mine.”
Refurbishing homes is not completely new for Habitat. The group has provided assistance with home weatherization and critical repairs for years. The nonprofit may keep using the refurbished approach for those homeowners who are willing. They see benefits from all sides – they get to help their homeowners and an empty home gets a new life.
Habitat’s next refurbished home is on Judson Street and that homeowner is expected to move in around December. Habitat board member Mike Tew said anyone with a home on the market they think will work as a rehab home can contact Habitat’s office at the ReStore on Montgomery Highway.
“It’s really exciting to see that we’ve got two houses where we possibly could have had none,” Tew said.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.