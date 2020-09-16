Faculty, staff mark years of service at BCF

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the past 77 years, The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville has successfully trained and equipped students for the task of "Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word.”

Despite the revisions in name, buildings, degrees, leadership, and many positive improvements, the heart and soul of BCF has remained solid and the desire to "Tell the Story of Jesus" is stronger than ever.

The rich history of the school and the achievements of the graduates that have passed through these doors has been mainly attributed to the years of faithful and deeply committed teaching and service of the faculty, staff, and administration.

BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen recently celebrated 30 years of visionary leadership. In his words, “Thirty Years of Preparing the Called” rings true in every area of his life.

To some people, the registered trademark of “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word” is a catchy slogan or nice little motto, to Kinchen, it has been a mandate.

A visionary leader who has never given up hope, celebrated 30 years of faithful service to a small Christian college with a huge God-ordained purpose. Kinchen is the longest serving president the college has had in its 77-year history.