Faine Elementary included among state's schools in the bottom 6% for reading, math

A Dothan elementary school is on Alabama's list of schools in the bottom 6% for the 2021-2022 school year based on the state's standardized assessments in reading and and math.

The Alabama State Department of Education (ALSDE) released the Alabama Accountability Act (AAA) mandated list on Thursday, according to a news release from Dothan City Schools. Jerry Lee Faine Elementary School was on the list, the school system announced.

"The designation of this school does not reflect the progress that is currently occurring at the school," the school system's release stated. "This school year, strategies will be enacted in conjunction with additional support provided by the ALSDE to ensure that students at this school receive the best education possible."

However, the Alabama Accountability Act includes provisions for financial assistance in the form of income tax credits for any parent who chooses to transfer students from a public school included on the list. Students can be transferred to another public or non-public school of the parent's choice.

Notification will be sent to parents of children enrolled in an AAA-designated school or scheduled to enroll in an AAA-designated school. Dothan City Schools will send notifications in spring of 2023 outlining the options parents may pursue related to School Choice.

Options include the following:

Option 1 - The student may remain or enroll in the assigned school and may continue to take advantage of the programs provided by Dothan City Schools.

Option 2 - The student may transfer to a comparable school that is not included on the annual list of Alabama Accountability Act Schools within the same local school system that has available space and is willing to accept the student.

Option 3 - If the local system has not made Option 2 available, the student may transfer to a comparable school that is not included on the annual list of Alabama Accountability Act schools within another Alabama local school system that has available space and is willing to accept the student.

Option 4 - The student may transfer to a qualifying non-public Alabama school that is willing to accept the student.