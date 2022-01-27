 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fall 2021 graduates announced at UA
TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama awarded 2,362 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10-11, 2021.

Local students receiving honors:

Anne Adams of Ramer received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences

Aqeel Hussain A Albannay of Al Jafr received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Jacob Barry of Enterprise received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering

Rex Baxter of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Isadora Behr of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences

Diana Carolina Bermudez Ruiz of Enterprise received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering

Gracyn Blair of Opp received a Bachelor of Science in Education

Thomas Brown of Dothan received a Master of Science

Logan Broxton of Clopton received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Jylexus Burks of Troy received a Bachelor of Science

Amanda Dillard of Hartford received a Bachelor of Arts

Lowry Edge of Dothan received a Bachelor of Social Work

Marissa Elkins of Ozark received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences

Haley Everett of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Morgan Gallinger of Enterprise received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences

Tyl Gregory of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Jackson Horn of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Bryan Horne of Eufaula received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering

Mykenzie Jackson of Opp received a Bachelor of Science

Anna Johnson of Luverne received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

David Kelley of Ariton received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

James Kilgore of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Alexander Martin of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Faith McDaniel of Ashford received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Dylan McKnight of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration

Alisa Mills of Dothan received a Bachelor of Fine Arts

Lauren Mitchell of Florala received a Bachelor of Arts

Nathaniel Olliff of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science

Christopher Owens of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Jared Ray of Dothan received a Master of Science

Shelby Rhodes of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science

Elijah Sawyers of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Cetoria Stampley of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences

Jeneciah Starling of Eufaula received a Bachelor of Social Work

Lauren Stewart of Headland received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Tomia Teague of Enterprise received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences

George Wade of Enterprise received a Doctor of Education

Amber Welborn of Slocomb received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Shelby Wood of Skipperville received a Master of Public Administration

Tessa Worley of Florala received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences

Jarrett Yarbrough of Hartford received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

