Fall 2021 graduates announced at UA

TUSCALOOSA — The University of Alabama awarded 2,362 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10-11, 2021.
Local students receiving honors:
Anne Adams of Ramer received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences
Aqeel Hussain A Albannay of Al Jafr received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Jacob Barry of Enterprise received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering
Rex Baxter of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Isadora Behr of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences
Diana Carolina Bermudez Ruiz of Enterprise received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering
Gracyn Blair of Opp received a Bachelor of Science in Education
Thomas Brown of Dothan received a Master of Science
Logan Broxton of Clopton received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Jylexus Burks of Troy received a Bachelor of Science
Amanda Dillard of Hartford received a Bachelor of Arts
Lowry Edge of Dothan received a Bachelor of Social Work
Marissa Elkins of Ozark received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences
Haley Everett of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Morgan Gallinger of Enterprise received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences
Tyl Gregory of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Jackson Horn of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Bryan Horne of Eufaula received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Mykenzie Jackson of Opp received a Bachelor of Science
Anna Johnson of Luverne received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
David Kelley of Ariton received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
James Kilgore of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Alexander Martin of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Faith McDaniel of Ashford received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Dylan McKnight of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration
Alisa Mills of Dothan received a Bachelor of Fine Arts
Lauren Mitchell of Florala received a Bachelor of Arts
Nathaniel Olliff of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science
Christopher Owens of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Jared Ray of Dothan received a Master of Science
Shelby Rhodes of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science
Elijah Sawyers of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science
Cetoria Stampley of Dothan received a Bachelor of Science in Human Environmental Sciences
Jeneciah Starling of Eufaula received a Bachelor of Social Work
Lauren Stewart of Headland received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Tomia Teague of Enterprise received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences
George Wade of Enterprise received a Doctor of Education
Amber Welborn of Slocomb received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Shelby Wood of Skipperville received a Master of Public Administration
Tessa Worley of Florala received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication & Information Sciences
Jarrett Yarbrough of Hartford received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing