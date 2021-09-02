Fall children's programs offered at botanical gardens

The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will offer special hands-on children’s programs in the garden’s Demonstration Garden on the second Saturday of September, October and November. The first program will take place on Sept. 11 and all programs will be led by members of the Wiregrass Master Gardeners Association.

The programs are designed for kids ages 7-11 and will feature activities such as picking peppers, digging potatoes, planting seeds, leaf rubbings and more. Programs will take place from 9:30-11 a.m. and participants will gather in the picnic pavilion. Cost of each program is $5 per person and registration must be done in advance by visiting www.dabg.com or by calling the garden office at 334-793-3224.

“A special thanks to Master Gardeners Helen-Sue Kemp and Cathy Hinsley, along with other members of the Wiregrass Master Gardeners for helping with our educational programs” said William Holman, executive director of the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. “The Gardens does not have an educational department, so the support of the Master Gardeners with our educational programs is greatly appreciated.”

All visitors to the Gardens will enter through the Botanical Center. While masks are not required on the Garden grounds, visitors will need to wear a mask to enter the building.