Family art festival, glass art party debut at museum

The Wiregrass Museum of Art will host two new events at the end of the month to help the museum celebrate its upcoming 35th anniversary.

The Glass Pumpkin Party and The Pumpkin Patch, a free family art festival. Both events are part of a series of community-focused events and programs the Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) is introducing as it marks its mission and role in the Wiregrass since its founding in 1987.

“The Glass Pumpkin Party and The Pumpkin Patch festival were created with our community in mind, to provide residents and visitors with fun, unique experiences and ways to make memories with family and friends," said Dana-Marie Lemmer, WMA’s executive director and curator. "Art brings people together, whether it’s for an after-hours spooky cocktail party with live glass blowing at The Glass Pumpkin Party, or by making art with kids and families at The Pumpkin Patch festival. Both of these events reflect the museum’s commitment to the art and artists of our time – a core value that has been part of WMA’s work for the past 35 years."

The Glass Pumpkin Party will be held at WMA on Friday, Oct. 28, from 6-9 p.m., and is a unique evening event where attendees will experience live glass blowing and a one-of-a-kind glass art installation. This party is an evening preview event for the first chance to view and shop more than 300 glass and ceramic pumpkins created by artists Devan Cole and Forrest Buford with Hot Glass Academy, glass artists John Shoemaker and Sam Haas, and ceramic artist Kate O’Toole.

Glass and ceramic pumpkins will be on display and available for purchase during both events at WMA.

A live glass blowing demonstration from Hot Glass Academy will be presented in the museum’s outdoor space, and attendees can indulge in specialty seasonal cocktails and decadent hors d’oeuvres. Attendees can curate their own collection of glass pumpkins – available at price points from $30 to $300 – to feature in their home or business each autumn, or to enjoy year-round, while supporting the Wiregrass Museum of Art and exhibiting artists with each purchase.

Event ticket holders will be entered into a raffle to win a medium-sized glass pumpkin created on site by Hot Glass Academy at the event, with the option to buy additional raffle tickets. Tickets are available for $25 online at https://www.wiregrassmuseum.org/events/the-glass-pumpkin-party/ or over the phone at 334-794-3871.

The Pumpkin Patch, a free family art festival, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the museum in downtown Dothan. Attendees can enjoy WMA’s garden transformed into a giant pumpkin patch, with hands-on artmaking stations throughout.

Families can take home their own painted pumpkin, and up to five handmade works of art made through action painting, 3D paper sculptures, and printmaking at hands-on artmaking stations. A special "Portrait-O-Magic" will create custom portrait drawings for attendees, and everyone can decorate a custom bag to carry home their art and creations.

Galleries will be open for all visitors, with a special art scavenger hunt to bring families together to enjoy and talk about art together. Hot Glass Academy will be demonstrating live glass blowing outside at the festival, and will have an installation of glass pumpkins indoors, with the opportunity to purchase and collect works of glass art. WMA’s teaching artists Sara Ivey and Aimee Burr will also be demonstrating live painting and paper marbling, and high school students with Dothan Tech’s pre-engineering program will be presenting demonstrations, as well.

Costumes are encouraged for all ages, and free popcorn, lemonade, and candy will be available to all. Food trucks will be on site for additional paid offerings.

These events – as well as the museum’s upcoming Pajama Ball, a New Year’s Eve Party, and 2023 Art in Bloom programs – provide opportunities for local residents to celebrate WMA’s 35th anniversary.

For more information about these events, contact the museum at 334-794-3871, or visit wiregrassmuseum.org.