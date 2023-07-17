MALVERN — A lightning strike caused a house fire in Geneva County over the weekend, displacing a family shortly after they finished moving into the home.

According to Slocomb Fire-Rescue, on Saturday, July 15, at around 4:51 p.m., multiple units rushed to the scene of a structure fire at 546 South County Road 49 in Malvern. The initial 911 caller reported that the structure was fully engulfed in flames. The homeowner said the house had been struck by lightning.

Upon arrival, first responders discovered the home fully engulfed in flames and the second story of the structure already collapsing. Initially, the crew had to park over 100 feet away from the structure due to a large amount of radiant heat.

Slocomb Fire-Rescue said a lock was on a fire hydrant, so Rehobeth Fire and Taylor Fire were dispatched for water supply and manpower. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Geneva County Sheriff's Office, and the Geneva County EMA, also responded.

It took about two hours to get the fire under control, and no injuries were reported. Officials said this was a brand-new home and the family dropped the last truck load of belongings off 30 minutes before the lightning strike.