Family, friends mourning loss of Wiregrass businessman

Ricky Treadwell always put his family and his employees first.
Of course, those who knew him said he treated employees like his family. And like any family following a loss, they are mourning.
Treadwell died Saturday following a traffic accident near the Alabama-Georgia state line. The Wiregrass businessman operated Piggly Wiggly grocery stores and Brickyard Markets in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia with locations in Dothan, Columbia, Blakely and Chipley.
Treadwell had just turned 65 on Sept. 30. He and his wife of 32 years, Pam, lived in Bonifay.
Described as an all-around great guy who was always giving back, Treadwell never wanted to be in the spotlight for the good things he did, according to one of his employees.
“He approached every day wide open and would not have had it any other way,” Treadwell’s obituary reads. “Despite his incredibly busy life, his priority consistently remained his faith and his family. His work ethic was unmatched, but he never missed a moment to hunt, fish, enjoy the outdoors, and spend quality time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. His generosity and selflessness impacted countless lives, and his many accomplishments and successes exemplify his devotion to make the most of every moment.”
Treadwell is survived by his wife, four children, six grandchildren, two sisters, one brother, and numerous other relatives. Services will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Dothan. The family will receive friends from 9-11 a.m. on Thursday at the church.
Ricky and Pam Treadwell started Wall Street Markets in 2005 with a Piggly Wiggly store in Dothan and 18 employees, according to the corporate website. The Treadwells built the company to six grocery stores and four feed stores in three states. Today, the company has around 300 employees.
