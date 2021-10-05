Family, friends mourning loss of Wiregrass businessman

Ricky Treadwell always put his family and his employees first.

Of course, those who knew him said he treated employees like his family. And like any family following a loss, they are mourning.

Treadwell died Saturday following a traffic accident near the Alabama-Georgia state line. The Wiregrass businessman operated Piggly Wiggly grocery stores and Brickyard Markets in Alabama, Florida, and Georgia with locations in Dothan, Columbia, Blakely and Chipley.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Treadwell had just turned 65 on Sept. 30. He and his wife of 32 years, Pam, lived in Bonifay.

Described as an all-around great guy who was always giving back, Treadwell never wanted to be in the spotlight for the good things he did, according to one of his employees.

“He approached every day wide open and would not have had it any other way,” Treadwell’s obituary reads. “Despite his incredibly busy life, his priority consistently remained his faith and his family. His work ethic was unmatched, but he never missed a moment to hunt, fish, enjoy the outdoors, and spend quality time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. His generosity and selflessness impacted countless lives, and his many accomplishments and successes exemplify his devotion to make the most of every moment.”