Family of man fatally shot at Enterprise Walmart seeks more investigation of incident

ENTERPRISE — The family of a man who was fatally shot during a Wednesday night incident that occurred in the Enterprise Walmart store here says there is other evidence that needs to be reviewed by law enforcement investigating the death.

According to Enterprise police, Richard Matthew Smith, 43, of New Brockton, was killed during an argument between Smith and a man who police have not identified. Enterprise Police Chief Michael Moore said during a Thursday press conference the deadly incident might fall under the Alabama self-defense law. No charges have been filed in the case.

The family sent an email Friday morning to several Wiregrass media outlets to outline the victim’s side of the story.

A person, who declined to give her name when contacted by the Eagle Friday, said she was serving as “a spokesperson for the family” and the email included the statement written by Smith’s wife, Brittany Smith.

The family’s email questions the early police findings of the incident.

“Unfortunately, the statement of the one person that was there from the beginning of the road rage incident until the death of Mr. Smith - his wife - was unable to give her statement until earlier today,” the email reads.

“We have faith that EPD will pursue the truth and locate the evidence needed. If there are any issues with the gathering of this evidence, the family of Mr. Smith is willing to pay out of their pocket to help collect or forensically recover any of this footage,” the email stated. “Our hope is that all locations in the area of concern have already been asked to preserve the video footage since it is common for many locations to delete surveillance footage after a short period of time."

The Eagle contacted Moore and District Attorney Tom Anderson after receiving the Smith's email.

“Walmart is working feverishly to get us this crucial video evidence for our review,” Moore said Friday afternoon. “Although it is true that Mrs. Smith did not make a statement until after the press release, EPD interviewed numerous impartial witnesses as well as reviewed the evidence at the scene to determine the events of the shooting.

“The evidence at the scene and the statements of the witnesses corraborate what was said by the defender,” Moore said. “The statements made by Mrs. Smith stay true to the events explained by other witnesses but with small evidential inaccuracies.

“Again, this investigation is far from over and EPD will do what we can to bring closure to this case in the realm of facts based off of all of the evidence provided," Moore said.

Anderson said Friday that he has talked with the Enterprise police investigators involved in the incident but declined further comment saying that he “has not had the opportunity to review any and all surveillance video.”

At the Thursday press conference, Moore said that an investigation revealed that a verbal altercation started in the parking lot between Smith and another man and continued inside the store. The verbal altercation escalated when Smith, who was armed with a knife, threatened the other individual who was armed with a firearm, Moore said.

Moore referred to the person with the gun as “the defender” during the media event. He had recently had surgery and had his arm in a sling, Moore said. He is also smaller in stature than Smith, Moore said.

“EPD detectives have obtained witness testimony and received evidence to support this shooting may fall under Alabama Code 13A-3-23 self-defense law,” Moore said. “The Enterprise Police Department has been in continuous contact with the Coffee County District Attorney’s Office during this investigation. EPD detectives are actively investigating this shooting and no arrests have been made at this time.”

Moore said that there is no evidence that the two men knew each other prior to the situation that occurred outside the store as both men, in their respective vehicles, were turning into the Walmart parking lot. Moore described the two men’s initial encounter as a “road rage situation.”

Once inside the store, Smith aggressively approached the defender who tried repeatedly to remove himself from “the aggressor,” Moore said. A knife was brandished by the aggressor and the defender fired multiple rounds. Life saving measures were immediately begun by both the “defender” and others at the scene, Moore said. “It appears through witness statements, evidence at the scene and statements from the defender that this is clearly a self-defense situation.”

The "family spokesman" said that Brittany Smith had been transported to a local hospital from the scene of the shooting.

The email states that the following was Brittany Smith’s statement to police:

“I was at the green light to turn left into Walmart in between Taco Bell and the cash place. I was going to turn left there so I was waiting for the traffic coming the other direction so I could turn. That’s when the man behind me started laying on his horn and just edging forward up underneath my truck.

“Matt looked out the window and threw his hands up like “what the heck!” I noticed the guy's shirt was Hawaiian looking with black and yellow. I told Matt that I was going to park away from him so that man could calm down and we should give him his space because I could see he had followed us into the parking lot. I parked over near the garden section, and we sat there for a few minutes. I'm gonna say about 5 minutes, maybe a little less. Then we thought it was okay, so we went inside the store, but we took our time because we didn’t want to see him in there. We were being a little cautious the whole time we were in there.

“Then we see him coming from the pharmacy, an aisle over from us. Then he came up behind us and started to confront Matt. After they started to argue the man pulled up his shirt on his hip and showed Matt that he had a gun. Matt said, 'What are you going to do...shoot me? I only have a knife.' And then the guy said 'Nah. I'm not going to do anything". They parted ways after arguing. Nothing else was being said at that moment.

“As soon as we got far enough away, the guy with the gun turned around and started yelling at Matt again and started laughing really loud. So, Matt walked over there toward him and once he was between 8 to 12 feet from him, the guy pulled his gun and started shooting. Matt was already falling after the 2nd shot but he kept shooting until the gun started clicking because it was empty. Then he just looked at me with no emotion as I was trying to save Matt.

“The woman with the shooter ran over to help us but he did not. Matt never pulled his knife. It was only a pocket-knife and it stayed clipped to his right pocket. I saw it after he fell, still clipped inside of his right pocket. I saw it because his shirt lifted up after he fell to the floor.”