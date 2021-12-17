Farley Nuclear Plant employees, IBEW provide Christmas to area families

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 796 members and Farley Nuclear Plant employees spent Friday morning providing gifts to local families and ensuring over 60 Wiregrass children will have an opportunity to experience the magic of Christmas.

Each year union members and Farley employees partner with Wiregrass nonprofit organizations House of Ruth, Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center, and Alfred Saliba Family Services Center to gather Christmas wish lists for area children in need.

“Each kid who gives a gift list gets every item they wish for,” Rhonda Roberts, Farley employee and project organizer, said. “That one year they can get whatever they want for Christmas. We get everything on their list.”

The project, which was started by Carolyn Jordan in 1985 out of her home garage, also ensures families have a Christmas meal by providing nonperishable food items and gift cards to Publix.

Roberts said the project has continued to grow over the years.

Clay Campbell wore his Santa suit and said that volunteers work hard to make sure this event is successful each year.