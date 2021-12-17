 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farley Nuclear Plant employees, IBEW provide Christmas to area families
0 Comments
alert featured

Farley Nuclear Plant employees, IBEW provide Christmas to area families

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 796 members and Farley Nuclear Plant employees spent Friday morning providing gifts to local families and ensuring over 60 Wiregrass children will have an opportunity to experience the magic of Christmas.

Each year union members and Farley employees partner with Wiregrass nonprofit organizations House of Ruth, Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center, and Alfred Saliba Family Services Center to gather Christmas wish lists for area children in need.

“Each kid who gives a gift list gets every item they wish for,” Rhonda Roberts, Farley employee and project organizer, said. “That one year they can get whatever they want for Christmas. We get everything on their list.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The project, which was started by Carolyn Jordan in 1985 out of her home garage, also ensures families have a Christmas meal by providing nonperishable food items and gift cards to Publix.

Roberts said the project has continued to grow over the years.

Clay Campbell wore his Santa suit and said that volunteers work hard to make sure this event is successful each year.

“You never know what people are going through or how you may change their life just by helping and giving,” Roberts said. “There have even been a few people in the past who came for help to be able to provide presents for their children and ended up with a job at the plant as well.”

Farley Senior Secretary Lunya Harris said, “I have been with this company for many years. This event is always very rewarding and special to me because years ago I was one of those in need, and now I get the opportunity to give back. It is something I will always remember.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Police say 'shopping cart killer' behind 4 murders

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert