Farley Plant to activate outdoor sirens for annual test

GORDON - Farley Nuclear Plant will be testing outdoor sirens around the plant’s 10-mile radius in December.

The annual test, which will activate outdoor sirens, will occur on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at noon.

“The test ensures plant neighbors are aware of the sounds and messages they may hear or receive in the event of an emergency,” a press release said.

Plant neighbors also may receive a CodeRed notification via phone about the siren test. CodeRed is a public safety notification app used by state and local emergency management agencies.

Residents can register to receive notifications from CodeRed on the website of their local county emergency management agency. For more information, please visit the Plant Farley Emergency Preparedness website at southernnuclear.com and search for “Plant Farley Emergency Preparedness.”

Plant Farley held its annual media day on Tuesday with local media partners and emergency management agencies to discuss its plan for disseminating information if there is a problem at the plant potentially affecting local residents.

Officials identified its goal to address rumors and misinformation that may spread on social media quickly in the unusual event that something occur at the plant.