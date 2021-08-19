 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farley to hold exercise simulating an emergency
0 Comments
top story

Farley to hold exercise simulating an emergency

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1201 plant farley

Farley Nuclear Plant.

 FARLEY NUCLEAR PLANT

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Alabama Emergency Management Agency along with Henry and Houston counties will participate in an evaluated exercise simulating an emergency event at Joseph M. Farley Nuclear Power Plant.

An evaluated exercise is conducted every two years to demonstrate the effectiveness of plans designed for protecting the health and safety of the public within a 10-mile radius of the Farley facility, which is on the Chattahoochee River east of Dothan.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will be evaluating the execution of the plan.

A public meeting will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 24, at the Joint Information Center (JIC). The JIC is located at 16070 U.S. Highway 431 North in Headland. FEMA representatives will review their evaluation of the Farley Nuclear Power Plant exercise.

For additional information on this meeting, contact the Houston County Emergency Management Agency at (334) 794-9720.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Miami PD hold swearing-in ceremony for 5-year-old battling cancer

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert