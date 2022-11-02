Farm-city tour designed to increase awareness

GORDON – Jerry McCallister loves the land that has been in his family for more than six decades.

A multi-use farm, Mule Shoe Plantation produces peanuts, cotton, corn, and timber. The property features high-fenced areas for guided deer hunts. There’s a lodge and a picturesque pond. At another point, a small replica general store holds old tools, cast iron cookware, and other family treasures.

Mule Shoe Plantation is considered one of Alabama’s Treasure forests, which are utilized for educational and demonstration purposes and has received the Helene Mosley Memorial Treasure Forest Award in the past.

At nearly 80 years old, McCallister has turned over the operation of the farm to the younger generations of his family. But he didn’t hesitate Wednesday to join about 70 students from Cottonwood High School and Columbia’s Houston County High School on a farm-city tour of Mule Shoe Plantation, one of the activities leading up to the annual Farm-City Week, which will be recognized Nov. 18-24.

McCallister said he worries about large tracts of farm land being divided and sold off in smaller pieces and what that means for the future of agriculture. And while agriculture and farming isn’t for everybody, McCallister hopes the visit to Mule Shoe gives the students a better appreciation of how farm and timber lands contribute to their own lives.

“I’m excited about the future for this bunch of kids, but I’m also terrified for this bunch of kids,” he said.

The Farm-City Program, sponsored by the Alabama Farmers Federation, is designed to deepen the understanding between farmers and urban workers and residents about the role each play.

“What we’re hoping to do is to educate these kids about the farm life and to expose them to the agriculture lifestyle – the forest, row crops, wildlife,” said Brady Dunn, a forestry specialist with the Alabama Forestry Commission. “We’re just bringing them out here and letting them see what a working farm actually is.”

Dunn and other staff from the Alabama Forestry Commission led discussions at different stops around the farm to talk about the role pine forests play in the state as well as the jobs that are available to those who have an interest in forestry and wildlife management. They provided statistics on the impact of timber in the state – 23 million acres, about 70% of land in Alabama, is forest land – and briefed students on the number of everyday items that involve wood products.

At one stop, Dunn encouraged students to be good stewards of the land during their lives.

“We want to inspire these kids; and hopefully, the next generation – which they are – will take an interest in the agricultural lifestyle,” Dunn said.