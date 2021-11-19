Farm-City Week about strengthening rural, urban relationships

Despite differences, farmers and city dwellers have long been bound together.
National Farm-City Week, recognized in the week leading up to Thanksgiving, is intended to show just how much farmers and urban residents need each other.
“Farm-City is about rural relationships and city relationships because we can’t do without each other, especially in agriculture,” said Jimmy Jones, the Henry County Extension Coordinator. “It takes the banker to help make it possible for the farmer to produce that food and fiber in the United States and that comes all the way down to the local level.”
The celebration dates back to the mid-1950s. It was conceived by two Kiwanis members who had a conversation on a train about the hardships farmers were facing at the time – declining farm income combined with rising costs.
Local Farm-City celebrations have already been held recognizing farm families, students, and even business leaders who have shown their support for agriculture.
Jones said the Farm-City program teaches students where their food comes from and how it reaches the shelves in their local grocery stores and how business leaders help farmers make that possible. And, he said, it’s a way to thank both farmers and business owners for what they do.
Henry County held an awards ceremony Friday morning at Todd Syrup Farm in Headland. There, local students were presented awards for their essay skills as well as for a poster contest and agricultural displays during the National Peanut Festival held last week. The event included an agri-business award given to Lester Killebrew of SunSouth as well as recognition of the Farm Family of the Year, Scott and Shea Shelley.
First place student winners included: fourth-grader Taliyah Morrison in the Farm City Poster Contest; senior Anais Shelley for her essays; eighth-grader Gray Hardy for intermediate essay; and fifth-grader Logan Kizzah for junior essay.
Even the hosts – sugar cane growers and father-son businessmen Joe and Dewey Todd – received recognition for sugar cane.
Joe Todd started Todd Syrup Farm in Cottonwood and moved the operation to Headland in 2012, harvesting the first sugar cane in 2013. The operation now features multiple varieties of sugar care, a country gift shop, a restaurant, an event barn, and a campground. Joe Todd has turned over most the day-to-day operations to his son, Dewey.
The farm now has 15 varieties of sugar cane planted, including a new variety that produces more syrup from fewer stalks. Joe Todd even developed a small sugar cane mill that is being manufactured and a cane harvester that is pulled behind a tractor.
“My wife and I have added to it every year,” Joe Todd said with his wife, Edria, standing next to him. “This girl and I, we put our life into this place.”
Jones said local Farm-City programs typically begin before the actual week.
“We try to make it as big as we can because agriculture is first off the number one business in the state of Alabama,” Jones said. “It’s a $70 billion industry; poultry being the biggest part of that, but then row crops and cows and dairymen across the state of Alabama make up that $70 billion.”
Even timber has a huge agricultural impact in the state.
“We try to honor all of those industries, agriculturally, but also our businessmen in this Farm-City program because they have to work together to do it,” Jones said.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.