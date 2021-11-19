Farm-City Week about strengthening rural, urban relationships

Despite differences, farmers and city dwellers have long been bound together.

National Farm-City Week, recognized in the week leading up to Thanksgiving, is intended to show just how much farmers and urban residents need each other.

“Farm-City is about rural relationships and city relationships because we can’t do without each other, especially in agriculture,” said Jimmy Jones, the Henry County Extension Coordinator. “It takes the banker to help make it possible for the farmer to produce that food and fiber in the United States and that comes all the way down to the local level.”

The celebration dates back to the mid-1950s. It was conceived by two Kiwanis members who had a conversation on a train about the hardships farmers were facing at the time – declining farm income combined with rising costs.

Local Farm-City celebrations have already been held recognizing farm families, students, and even business leaders who have shown their support for agriculture.

Jones said the Farm-City program teaches students where their food comes from and how it reaches the shelves in their local grocery stores and how business leaders help farmers make that possible. And, he said, it’s a way to thank both farmers and business owners for what they do.