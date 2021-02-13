Fate of Alabama Highway 52: Malvern to Hartford route part for four-lane conversion plan

HARTFORD — A plan to four-lane a section of Alabama Highway 52 between Geneva and Houston counties will pave the way for better commuter traffic flow and create an opportunity for increased economic development, according to area leaders and business officials.
The new 12-mile project will create a four-lane corridor connecting Malvern to Highway 167 in Hartford. This will be the first major infrastructure project in Geneva County since the mid-1960s.
Although the project timeline is still being finalized, State Sen. Donnie Chesteen of Geneva credits Gov. Kay Ivey on fulfilling a campaign promise of connecting rural counties with four-lane roads to larger surrounding cities.
Ivey briefly addressed the project in her state-of-the-state address earlier this month, saying, “I am also pleased to announce plans to connect two more rural counties with four-lane access in Geneva and Fayette counties – and plans for others are under development.”
Chesteen said, “We have been working closely on this project for the last year alongside Dothan and state officials and it is great to see it come to fruition.”
Matt Parker, president of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, said that the state has had a long-term plan for expanded rural roads into four lanes.
“With increasing traffic volumes, activities in the Wiregrass, and Florida's need for more evacuation routes, we need to enhance existing infrastructure,” Parker said.
Tony Harris, the government relations manager for the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), said , “A study of the route is getting underway, with the intention of using the existing alignment to the greatest extent possible.” Once a definitive route and preliminary designs emerge then a cost estimate can be made for the project, he said.
“This project will give Geneva County its first four-lane connectivity to a major U.S. Highway and eventually to the Interstate Highway System,” Harris said. “This project is being made possible by the Rebuild Alabama Act that was passed in 2019 to give Alabama its first increase in the state excise tax on gas since 1992.”
The gas tax increase tied to the Rebuild Alabama Act drew heavy criticism toward Ivey from many state residents when it was pushed through the state Legislature, but officials say the newly generated funds are paying dividends, as some of Alabama’s deteriorating highways, bridges and infrastructure are now being upgraded.
Chesteen said that all of the funding being used for the project is from the state, with no federal funding, which will help expedite the process of conducting necessary studies.
“I think this project will have tremendous economic impact on the area,” Chesteen said. “There are opportunities available at the Geneva County Industrial Park, and we hope to continue developing that and other businesses located on the corridor. We look forward to continuing to grow the Wiregrass region.”
Hartford Mayor Neil Strickland said he believes that placing more four-lane highways closer to cities can have beneficial economic impacts on those communities.
“Although they haven’t decided an exact route yet, anything close to Hartford will bring benefits and attract people to come closer to this area,” Strickland said.
Chesteen said that in a meeting with ALDOT this past week it was mentioned that although an exact timeline of the project is not set, the environmental studies are expected to begin in the coming months. Along with the studies, the Historic Preservation Commission will also ensure that no historic sites will be impacted with the new corridor.
“We were assured by the director of ALDOT that this project was going to happen,” Chesteen said. “It was encouraging to hear them say ‘months.’ This is great news for the Wiregrass and Geneva County.”
