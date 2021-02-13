Fate of Alabama Highway 52: Malvern to Hartford route part for four-lane conversion plan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Tony Harris, the government relations manager for the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT), said , “A study of the route is getting underway, with the intention of using the existing alignment to the greatest extent possible.” Once a definitive route and preliminary designs emerge then a cost estimate can be made for the project, he said.

“This project will give Geneva County its first four-lane connectivity to a major U.S. Highway and eventually to the Interstate Highway System,” Harris said. “This project is being made possible by the Rebuild Alabama Act that was passed in 2019 to give Alabama its first increase in the state excise tax on gas since 1992.”

The gas tax increase tied to the Rebuild Alabama Act drew heavy criticism toward Ivey from many state residents when it was pushed through the state Legislature, but officials say the newly generated funds are paying dividends, as some of Alabama’s deteriorating highways, bridges and infrastructure are now being upgraded.

Chesteen said that all of the funding being used for the project is from the state, with no federal funding, which will help expedite the process of conducting necessary studies.