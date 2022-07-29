 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Faulk joins TB&T team

Faulk joins TB&T team

Bruce Faulk

 SUBMITTED

Jeff Kervin, President & CEO of Troy Bank & Trust, is pleased to announce that Bruce Faulk has been named as Vice-President and Commercial Loan Officer for the Enterprise Branch.

Faulk graduated from Auburn University and has several years of experience in finance and in financial services. He is involved with the Enterprise Chamber of Commerce and the Wiregrass United Way.

He and his wife, Megan, have been married four years and have a son due in November. They attend HighPointe Church in Enterprise. Faulk enjoys hunting, fishing, and golf.

“We are pleased to bring someone with Bruce’s knowledge of the Enterprise market onboard,” said Kervin. “Bruce knows the financial needs of this area and will make a great addition to the TB&T family.”

Troy Bank & Trust is a $1.4 billion asset independent community bank headquartered in Troy with 16 locations in six Alabama counties.

