Federal team arriving this weekend to provide COVID treatment assistance at SE Health

A 20-person active duty medical team will be arriving to Dothan’s Southeast Health on Saturday to alleviate the stress on its emergency department (ED).
The federal team is coming from the U.S. Air Force as there are simply not enough civilians willing or able to help, Dr. Scott Harris, Alabama’s state health officer, said on Friday during a weekly update to media outlets. The ultimate goal is ED decompression to free up permanent hospital staff to assist where needed.
The team will divide to complete two 12-hour shifts without breaks for at least two weeks, but could stay for around a month. A small team from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is also expected to arrive at the Dale County Medical Center soon to evaluate the situation there, Harris said.
A 13-person team from the HHS deployed to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley over the past week and there are now four portable morgue trailers in Baldwin and Mobile counties due to the rapid rate of COVID-19 deaths.
“People are dying in such numbers that there is no room to put these bodies,” Harris said.
Admittedly “extremely frustrated” and emotional after Alabama’s worst week dealing with COVID-19 since March of 2020, Harris told reporters, “I don’t know how much longer we’re going to be able to do this.”
As there continue to be more ICU patients than beds in Alabama, Harris pleaded with people to do what it takes to “get out of this situation.” On Thursday, there were 40 more ICU patients than ICU beds available, leading to patients in critical condition being treated in hallways on gurneys or in the emergency department.
“That’s never happened before,” Harris said. “It’s easy to dismiss it and pretend it’s not going on but it’s really happening.”
Statewide hospitalizations from COVID-19 were at 2,979 on Thursday with 45 of those being pediatric patients. Out of those child patients, five were on ventilators. Southeast Health still had 122 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Friday, maintaining its all-time high number. Flowers Hospital reported 83 patients, down slightly from 87 earlier in the week.
Since April 1 of this year, there have been 1,230 deaths recorded from COVID-19 in Alabama. Of those, reportedly 108 were fully vaccinated individuals who were mostly elderly or people with chronic health problems, Harris said.
“So much of what we’re seeing is preventable, what our hospital’s doctors and nurses are going through and it’s because people don’t want to get vaccinated,” Harris said. “It’s very frustrating for all of us…
“The principles haven’t changed since this has started. We can’t seem to get people to pay attention to that message.”
Harris continued to encourage people to get vaccinated, noting Alabama is an incredibly unhealthy state in terms of its overweight population and chronically ill population.
He also recommended universal masking for Alabama’s student population as cases among school-age students rose by 700% to 5,571 in the week ending Aug. 21 compared with the week before as some campuses struggle to stay open.
Most local school systems have gone to universal mask requirements after many days of excessively high absences due to COVID-19 infections and close contacts.
