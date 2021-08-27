Federal team arriving this weekend to provide COVID treatment assistance at SE Health

As there continue to be more ICU patients than beds in Alabama, Harris pleaded with people to do what it takes to “get out of this situation.” On Thursday, there were 40 more ICU patients than ICU beds available, leading to patients in critical condition being treated in hallways on gurneys or in the emergency department.

“That’s never happened before,” Harris said. “It’s easy to dismiss it and pretend it’s not going on but it’s really happening.”

Statewide hospitalizations from COVID-19 were at 2,979 on Thursday with 45 of those being pediatric patients. Out of those child patients, five were on ventilators. Southeast Health still had 122 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Friday, maintaining its all-time high number. Flowers Hospital reported 83 patients, down slightly from 87 earlier in the week.

Since April 1 of this year, there have been 1,230 deaths recorded from COVID-19 in Alabama. Of those, reportedly 108 were fully vaccinated individuals who were mostly elderly or people with chronic health problems, Harris said.

“So much of what we’re seeing is preventable, what our hospital’s doctors and nurses are going through and it’s because people don’t want to get vaccinated,” Harris said. “It’s very frustrating for all of us…