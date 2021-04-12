FEMA reimbursing COVID-related funeral costs

Those who lost someone to COVID-19 may be eligible for reimbursement of funeral costs.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened a phone line Monday to take applications for funeral assistance. The phone line, however, was already experiencing technical issues due to a high call volume. The website urged people to try again later if they got a busy signal or their call would not connect. FEMA’s website also warned of possible scammers reaching out to people to register them for funeral assistance.
“FEMA has not sent any such notifications and we do not contact people before they register for assistance,” the website warning stated.
There is no deadline to apply for the financial assistance, which will reimburse funeral costs up to $9,000 for those eligible. Costs may be reimbursed by check or direct deposit, depending on which option you choose when you apply for assistance.
Financial assistance is for COVID-19 funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020. Funds were made available through the 2021 coronavirus relief acts.
There are some conditions, however.
To be eligible for funeral assistance, a death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19. The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020. There are no such citizen requirements for the deceased person.
To apply for assistance, call 1-844-684-6333, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST. Visit https://www.fema.gov/disasters/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance for more information.
Applications will be done by phone with supporting documents sent by fax, uploaded online or mailed to FEMA.
It's recommended that applicants gather documentation such as the death certificate, receipts or contract showing funeral expenses and dates, and proof of money received from other sources to cover funeral costs. FEMA will not duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies or other sources.
There have been 559,172 total deaths in the U.S. attributed to COVID-19 since the virus first appeared in the U.S. last year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Alabama, there have been 10,712 confirmed and probable deaths due to COVID-19 out of the 519,071 total cases reported since March 2020. Based on data reported by the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are now 797,972 people in Alabama who have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
