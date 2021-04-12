FEMA reimbursing COVID-related funeral costs

Those who lost someone to COVID-19 may be eligible for reimbursement of funeral costs.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency opened a phone line Monday to take applications for funeral assistance. The phone line, however, was already experiencing technical issues due to a high call volume. The website urged people to try again later if they got a busy signal or their call would not connect. FEMA’s website also warned of possible scammers reaching out to people to register them for funeral assistance.

“FEMA has not sent any such notifications and we do not contact people before they register for assistance,” the website warning stated.

There is no deadline to apply for the financial assistance, which will reimburse funeral costs up to $9,000 for those eligible. Costs may be reimbursed by check or direct deposit, depending on which option you choose when you apply for assistance.

Financial assistance is for COVID-19 funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020. Funds were made available through the 2021 coronavirus relief acts.

There are some conditions, however.