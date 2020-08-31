FEVER CHECK: Dothan schools to use thermal imaging cameras to monitor students

Dothan City School students can expect fever checkpoints at the entryways of their schools – another way the system is managing the risk of COVID-19 transmission inside the schools.
On Monday, school board members approved the purchase of a thermal imaging system with 23 cameras from Harris Security Systems to be placed at the entrance of every DCS campus. The system can scan up to 45 individual faces at a time and will identify anyone entering the building that demonstrates a fever.
School officials, who met via Zoom, did not say if the cameras will be in place when schools open next Tuesday.
“This equipment will be a vital safety measure and help staff identify any potential carriers of the COVID-19 virus,” Chief Operations Officer Dennis Coe said.
All campuses will get one camera system each, except for Dothan Preparatory Academy and Dothan High School which will each receive four cameras to cover the campus.
The cost of the camera system is $402,500 and will be paid from Coronavirus Relief Funds administered by the state.
In previous comments to the board, Superintendent Phyllis Edwards said manually checking every students temperature with a forehead thermometer was not feasible.
In its reopening plan, a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher is considered a symptom of the coronavirus.
According the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a high body temperature does not necessarily mean a person has a COVID-19 infection.
“All fevers measured by thermal imaging systems should be confirmed by another method and followed by more diagnostic evaluations for other symptoms, as appropriate,” the CDC said.
In the meeting, Coe said a student can be identified using the cameras and will be sent to an isolation room with the school’s nurse for further evaluation.
In her report to the school board, Edwards outlined other steps the school system has done or is doing to open campuses safely during a particularly unusual school year. Measures are also being implemented to provide a quality virtual education.
Edwards said over 2,800 students were now signed up for virtual education – representing approximately 30% of the student body.
Chromebooks and WiFi hotspots have been delivered to the schools and soon will be distributed to parents who requested them.
The system is in the process of developing an instructional video for parents outlining how to use the technology and aspects of virtual education.
Over 250 teachers system-wide participated in training by the Southern Regional Education Board highlighting virtual instruction.
A virtual program orientation for parents is now available on the DCS website.
Schedules for each virtual teacher are being finalized as are the number of students in physical classes. Edwards said in some cases, classes are as low as 13 to 15 students.
Edwards addressed a waiting list of people wanting virtual education, but did not sign up in time. Those students were placed, but no more can be added to the virtual program at this time because of scheduling concerns. Edwards said the system has hired all of the extra personnel it could to accommodate virtual students.
“Even if a teacher is virtual in delivering instruction, we cannot allow unlimited number of students on the rosters because we expect that teachers will teach and reteach and will give grades,” Edwards said.
At the secondary level, at least one-third of the population will not be in the school. Students will have access to their courses through Edgenuity, but Edwards said a big concern is how to offer elective courses. She said the system has offered a choice for parents to allow their child to come on campus for the elective or the system can offer a limited number of virtual elective courses.
The system has committed to putting two full-time substitutes in every school so that if someone calls out, a substitute will be there and be familiar with the school and its practices.
“This is very expensive but one of the only ways we know to combat this concern,” Edwards said.
In other actions, the school board approved a state of emergency to relieve a burden of a lengthy advertising process regarding COVID-related items.
