FEVER CHECK: Dothan schools to use thermal imaging cameras to monitor students

A virtual program orientation for parents is now available on the DCS website.

Schedules for each virtual teacher are being finalized as are the number of students in physical classes. Edwards said in some cases, classes are as low as 13 to 15 students.

Edwards addressed a waiting list of people wanting virtual education, but did not sign up in time. Those students were placed, but no more can be added to the virtual program at this time because of scheduling concerns. Edwards said the system has hired all of the extra personnel it could to accommodate virtual students.

“Even if a teacher is virtual in delivering instruction, we cannot allow unlimited number of students on the rosters because we expect that teachers will teach and reteach and will give grades,” Edwards said.

At the secondary level, at least one-third of the population will not be in the school. Students will have access to their courses through Edgenuity, but Edwards said a big concern is how to offer elective courses. She said the system has offered a choice for parents to allow their child to come on campus for the elective or the system can offer a limited number of virtual elective courses.