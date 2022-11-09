Few days left to enjoy National Peanut Festival

There's still time to enjoy the rides, the lights, the crafts, the crowds, and the food.

The 10-day National Peanut Festival continues through Sunday with some big events still ahead for attendees.

Thursday, the Peanut Festival will host Senior Citizens Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. to the general public and Jordan Davis performs in concert at 7 p.m. in the AllMetal Amphitheater. The poultry show will also begin at 6 p.m. in the livestock barns with chickens and other feathered creatures on display as youth from around the Wiregrass compete for prizes.

On Friday, which is Veterans Day, gates will open at 2:30 p.m. with the first 10,000 admitted free as part of All In Credit Union Day. Lainey Miller performs Friday at 7 p.m.

Saturday brings with it the annual Peanut Festival parade, which begins at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Dothan. The fairgrounds open at 10 a.m. with demolition derby events at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the arena. The Youth Meat Goat Show begins at 9 a.m.

If you go to the festival for the food from local vendors, Saturday will also be the last chance to enjoy a corn dog, elephant ear, or whatever deep-fried sweet you prefer.

Finally, the National Peanut Festival wraps up Sunday from 1-6 p.m. with only the midway concessions and rides open for attendees.