Fiery two-vehicle crash involving tractor-trailer kills three in Geneva County

SLOCOMB - A car that ran a stop sign in Geneva County caused a fiery crash that killed three people Tuesday morning.

An Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division report states the two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer occurred at approximately 10:17 a.m. around 11 miles south of Slocomb city limits.

A 2013 Nissan Altima traveling east on Geneva County 4 failed to stop at a posted stop sign at Alabama 103 and was struck by a tractor-trailer, according to the ALEA report.

Three individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, but had not been identified late Tuesday as the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames, the report stated.

Troopers continue to investigate and did not release additional information.

