Fifth Annual Whoville Celebration features new events, more vendors

ENTERPRISE — The Who-lidays are here — downtown Enterprise will officially turn into Whoville Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature more than 150 vendors and new activities for the Fifth Annual Whoville Celebration.

“We are so excited to have one of everyone’s favorite downtown Enterprise events be even bigger and better this year,” Main Street Director Mariah Montgomery said. “Not only will the streets be lined with vendors, but our downtown merchants will also be open and ready to help you find the perfect gifts this holiday season. This is a great opportunity for people to shop local and support small businesses.”

This year’s Whoville Celebration will feature more children’s activities than ever before, Montgomery said. Tickets will be available for sale the day of the event at the Ticket Tent on West College Street. For $15, customers will receive 10 tickets, which will allow them to enjoy each of the ticketed rides at least once. Cindy Lou Who’s Playland, located on South Main Street, will feature several inflatables. Wristbands will be for sale the day of the event at the Wristband Tent located on South Main Street. Purchase a $10 wristband for unlimited play.

Other activities include Who-Hair stations, pony rides, train rides, performances from the Hoobler Music Studio band and more. New for 2022, food trucks will be spread out in four locations called “Who Food Courts.” Each location will have tables and chairs for dining.

The Who Food Courts will be located on Easy Street, East College Street, Grubbs Street and South Main Street. “We want people to be able to get something to eat, sit down and enjoy the Whoville Celebration atmosphere and fun events we have happening during the day,” Montgomery said.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their “Wholiday” best and strut their stuff in the Who Look-alike Contest. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. near the stage and the contest will follow at 11:30 a.m. Pets can also get in on the fun as part of Max’s Pet Costume Contest. Registration will begin at 12:30 p.m. with the contest to follow at 2 p.m.

A Who Circle Sing-Along around the Boll Weevil Monument will close the event at 3:45 p.m. “The Whoville Celebration would not be possible without the support of our generous sponsors," Montgomery said. The top 2022 Whoville Celebration sponsors are Beacon of Hope ABA, Complete Agri Services, Enfinger Pest Control, Parker Loan Team, Hancock Accounting, Palomar Insurance, Southeastern ENT, and Townsend Building Supply

For more information on the Whoville Celebration, contact Main Street Enterprise by calling (334) 406-1274 or emailing mainstreet@enterpriseal.gov.