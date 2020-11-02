Finally, it's Election Day

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Also in Henry County, incumbent Gregory Reynolds is pitted against Tommy Jones for District 5 county commission seat.

In Geneva County, Wade Fulford is facing Josh Hall for the District 4 county commission seat, currently held by Sammy Hammer.

There are also several constitutional amendments with local impact that will appear at the end of ballots.

In Houston County, voters will decide the fate of an amendment that will add $5 to vehicle registration renewals to benefit emergency services providers though the prompt that will appear as the last item on the Houston County ballot is worded vaguely. It simply asks: “Do you favor the adoption of Act 2020-191 of the 2020 Session of the Alabama Legislature?” without further explanation.

Also, Houston County voters will be asked if they support an amendment that will require any future Houston County probate judges to be state-licensed attorneys. Currently Alabama does not require probate judges to have a law license, but some counties have passed local statutes with the additional requirement.