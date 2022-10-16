Fire engulfs downtown Enterprise buildings Sunday morning

ENTERPRISE - Firefighters here continued to battle a fire Sunday morning that engulfed at least two businesses and unknown number of apartments located at the intersection where the historic Boll Weevil Monument is located on Main Street.

The fire, which is believe to have started around 5 a.m., was not contained as of 9 a.m., as firefighters worked to get the blaze inside the buildings under control. Although flames were no longer visible outside, smoke continued to bellow from inside the structures.

The buildings located in the 100 block of Main Street housed the All About Art and She Shed businesses. There were also apartments in the structure. According to witnesses, no one was in the buildings at the time of the fire.

Volunteers were also on the scene removing items from the Pea River Historical & Genealogical Society location near the fire.

