Fire hits vacant downtown Dothan building again on Tuesday evening

Several units from the Dothan Fire Department returned to the scene of one of the recent downtown fires Tuesday evening to battle another fire at the abandoned structure.

Around 6:30 p.m., several emergency units responded to a call at the Town Terrace Inn on North Oates Street, a vacant motel located next to the Dothan Eagle, that smoke was coming from the building. The fire, which was in the same area of rooms of the earlier blaze, was quickly extinguished and no injuries were reported.

At the scene, Dothan police were talking to a person of interest, but no other details were available Tuesday evening.

Tuesday’s fire was the fifth similar-type fire in the downtown area in the past four weeks, and the first that did not happen on a Monday.

An abandoned residence near East Newton and North Range streets was on fire with flames visible when emergency personnel arrived on the scene Monday evening. Details about that fire have not been released.

Last Monday, the Dothan Fire Department responded to a call around 1:15 p.m. at a vacant building in the 200 block of West Main Street at the corner of Lena Street, catty-cornered from Dothan’s First Baptist Church. That fire investigation was still ongoing late last week.

On Monday March 28, Dothan firefighters responded to a fire in the 100 block of South Oates Street, an unoccupied building located near the “hump” south of Main Street. About 13 minutes after responding to that blaze, firefighters were called to a second fire at the Town Terrace Inn.

Jeffrey Watford, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree arson in connection with those March 28 fires. Watford was arrested the day after those fires and remained in jail last week when the Main Street structure was started. His current status was not available Tuesday evening.