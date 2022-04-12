Fire marshal: Property owners should secure unoccupied buildings

With three fires of unoccupied downtown buildings in two weeks, Dothan’s fire marshal said owners of vacant buildings need to ensure their properties are secured.

“Make sure they are boarded up, that they’re secured appropriately to try to prevent people from getting in,” Dothan Fire Marshal Chris Etheredge said. “You can’t ever be 100 percent.”

The cause of a Monday afternoon fire at a vacant building on the corner of West Main and Lena streets had still not been determined as of Tuesday afternoon, Etheredge said.

It took firefighters several hours to fully extinguish the fire Monday, which caused West Main to be closed to traffic while firefighters battled the blaze.

Shrubbery around the brick and stucco building had been trimmed down, but the building had been unoccupied for some time. Etheredge said it was his understanding that it had no power going to it.

Fire investigators were back on site Tuesday working to determine the cause and where on the property the fire originated, Etheredge said.

“It just takes a long time to get all of that water out, so that we can get in there and make sure that the building is safe to put somebody in it or close enough to it,” he said.

Etheredge said owners of vacant buildings should board up windows and doors to make it difficult for anyone to gain access.

“In the winter time, we’ll have fires all along from where someone has gone into a vacant property and started a fire to stay warm or to warm up their food,” Etheredge said. “It’s not like they’re going in to maliciously burn the building down. It’s basically an accidental fire; but they burned somebody else’s property down, so it is still arson.”

Two March 28 fires that started within minutes of each other were determined to be arson, and the suspect, 38-year-old Jeffrey Watford, is still in jail. Watford faces two counts of arson in connection to a fire of an unoccupied building near the “hump” in the 100 block of South Oates Street and at the Town Terrace Inn, a vacant motel located on North Oates Street within three blocks of the first fire.

During Monday’s fire, the building began collapsing before firefighters finished a search to determine the structure was indeed empty, Etheredge said. The Dothan Fire Department, however, has received no information indicating someone was inside the building at the time of the fire, he said.

“Our normal practice is to go in first as life safety and make sure there’s nobody in there,” Etheredge said. “They had not fully completed that when it started collapsing, and we had to pull them out.”

