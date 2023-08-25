Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the State Parks Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced additional fire precautions for five state parks in the southern portion of the state.

Visitors and overnight guests at Gulf, Meaher, Bladon Springs, Roland Cooper, and Frank Jackson state parks are being asked to take extra precautions with campfires and barbecue grills during the current dry conditions.

“As park guests plan for the upcoming Labor Day holiday, we ask that they keep the recent hot and dry conditions in mind when it comes to campfires and grilling,” said Greg Lein, Director of ADCNR’s State Parks Division. “Those conditions have increased the risk for wildfires at state parks in south Alabama. We encourage park visitors and overnight guests to be very cautious with campfires and grills during this period until we get some much-needed rain and the temperatures moderate.”

The additional fire precautions at Gulf, Meaher, Bladon Springs, Roland Cooper and Frank Jackson state parks include the following:

• No campfires outside of designated day-use picnic areas, campgrounds, or developed recreational areas.

• Barbecue grills and gas-fueled stoves are permitted only in designated day-use picnic areas, campgrounds or developed recreational areas.

• Do not use barbecue grills or gas stoves in areas that can scorch, burn or damage lawns or picnic tables.

• Place barbecue grills a minimum of 15 feet away from any flammable material such as grass, weeds, wood chips, brush or park facilities.

• Do not leave a campfire or grill unattended.

• Completely extinguish all burning fuel such as wood or charcoal before disposing of it in an existing fireplace, fire pit or barbecue grill.

If you have questions about the additional fire precautions at Gulf, Meaher, Bladon Springs, Roland Cooper and Frank Jackson state parks, please contact the main offices of the individual parks. Contact information is available at www.alapark.com.

Park visitors are also encouraged to monitor each state park's social media accounts for updates on fire precautions and restrictions. A social media directory for Alabama State Parks is available at www.alapark.com/social-media-directory.

