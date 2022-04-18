Firefighters battle another abandoned structure fire near downtown Dothan Monday evening

Dothan firefighters responded to a fire at an abandoned structure near downtown Monday evening. It was the fourth similar-type fire in the downtown area in the past four weeks, all happening on Mondays.

According to the emergency communication dispatch, an abandoned residence at East Newton and North Range streets was on fire with flames visible when emergency personnel arrived on the scene.

Monday night the fire was under control, but officials had not released any details about the blaze.

Last Monday, the Dothan Fire Department responded to a call around 1:15 p.m. at a vacant building in the 200 block of West Main Street at the corner of Lena Street, catty-cornered from Dothan’s First Baptist Church. That fire investigation was still ongoing late last week.

On Monday March 28, Dothan firefighters responded to a fire in the 100 block of South Oates Street, an unoccupied building located near the “hump” south of Main Street. About 13 minutes after responding to that blaze, firefighters were called to a second fire on North Oates Street at the Town Terrace Inn, a vacant motel located next to the Dothan Eagle and within two to three blocks of the first fire.

Jeffrey Watford, 38, was arrested and charged with two counts of second-degree arson in connection with those March 28 fires. Watford was arrested the day after those fires and remained in jail last week when the Main Street structure was started.