Firefighters extinguish two downtown fires

Dothan firefighters worked to extinguish two downtown fires on Oates Street Monday afternoon. The fires, two blocks apart, started within minutes of each other around 4 p.m.

The first fire was located in an abandoned building on South Oates Street near "the hump" that was well involved by the time firefighters arrived on the scene, Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams said.

Within 13 minutes of arriving at the first fire, Dothan firefighters received a call of another fire that started on the second floor of the now-abandoned Town Terrace Inn on North Oates Street next to the Dothan Eagle.

While traffic on Oates Street was blocked and smoke from the South Oates fire continued to billow in thick clouds, firefighters were able to quickly contain the second fire at the motel.

Both buildings were unoccupied, according to Williams.

Because of the aging structure of the South Oates abandoned building, Williams said firefighters took a defensive position when battling the flames that took longer to get it under control.

"We didn't want to risk anybody in there knowing we had that much fire," Williams said.

The two fires were under control before 5 p.m. One building had power; the other did not, Williams said, adding that investigators will be working to determine the cause of both fires.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny and Criminal Investigations Division Commander Ronald Hall did not immediately respond to calls for comment.