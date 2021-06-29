Fireworks, events start Thursday across the Wiregrass

If you are searching for Fourth of July entertainment this weekend, you won’t have to look far.

The Wiregrass area will be seeing fireworks all weekend starting Thursday night at Freedom Fest 2021, “Rumble Over Rucker.”

The event held at the Festival Fields located on Fort Rucker US Army Installation starting at 4:30 p.m., will include live entertainment by Darryl Worley, Shane Owens, The Brown Goose, and The MCoE Band, and fireworks kicking off at 9 p.m.

According to Fort Rucker’s website, the national colors will be parachuted in by The Black Daggers Jump Team, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team. Local businesses and food vendors and trucks will be set up on the festival grounds to provide food and refreshments.

If you would like to attend you will need to obtain a visitors pass before Thursday.

Friday night, you can go to Rehobeth for the second annual Red, White, and Boom Festival which will be held at the intersection of Highway 605 and 109, in the True Value Hardware parking lot.

The free, family friendly event will begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m. There will be food vendors and arts and crafts tables for face painting.