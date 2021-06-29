Fireworks, events start Thursday across the Wiregrass

If you are searching for Fourth of July entertainment this weekend, you won’t have to look far.
The Wiregrass area will be seeing fireworks all weekend starting Thursday night at Freedom Fest 2021, “Rumble Over Rucker.”
The event held at the Festival Fields located on Fort Rucker US Army Installation starting at 4:30 p.m., will include live entertainment by Darryl Worley, Shane Owens, The Brown Goose, and The MCoE Band, and fireworks kicking off at 9 p.m.
According to Fort Rucker’s website, the national colors will be parachuted in by The Black Daggers Jump Team, the official U.S. Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team. Local businesses and food vendors and trucks will be set up on the festival grounds to provide food and refreshments.
If you would like to attend you will need to obtain a visitors pass before Thursday.
Friday night, you can go to Rehobeth for the second annual Red, White, and Boom Festival which will be held at the intersection of Highway 605 and 109, in the True Value Hardware parking lot.
The free, family friendly event will begin at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m. There will be food vendors and arts and crafts tables for face painting.
Saturday night, the fun continues with Fireworks at the Fairgrounds held at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds.
Parking will be $10, and benefits the Wiregrass United Way. Gates will open at 5 p.m. for a car show, over 50 vendors with all the classic fair foods, arts and crafts, music, and even some free ice cream and other concession samples. The fireworks display will begin at 9 p.m.
Wiregrass United Way CEO Walter Hill said they are excited to host the full event again as last year was just a fireworks show due to COVID-19.
For those who are north of Dothan, Fireworks at the Fort in Fort Gaines, Georgia, will be the place to go Saturday night.
Beginning at dusk, the firework extravaganza will be located at Highway 39 North at East Bank behind the Army Corps of Engineers Office.
