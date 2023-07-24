The inaugural Alabama Sheriffs Association PCA Pro Rodeo will take place on May 9-11, 2024, at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds in Dothan.

This three-day event, which is being hosted in collaboration with the 3R Rodeo Company of Jemison, Alabama, will be livestreamed worldwide and feature a variety of rodeo activities, highlighting the 67 sheriffs of the State of Alabama.

Static displays and law enforcement demonstrations are expected to take place on the fairgrounds.

Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza, the 2024 incoming president of the Alabama Sheriffs Association, will be the host sheriff for the rodeo.

Proceeds from the rodeo will benefit the Alabama Sheriffs Foundation and the Alabama Sheriffs Youth Ranches.