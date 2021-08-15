First Baptist Church of Dothan to open as a Safer Place from Tropical Storm Fred

First Baptist Church of Dothan, 300 W. Main St., will be designated as a Safer Place beginning Monday, Aug. 16, at 4 p.m. through Tuesday, Aug. 17, at 7 a.m. for those seeking shelter from Tropical Storm Fred.

Houston County’s Safer Places Program is a coordinated effort between Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster and specific partnering agencies throughout the county.

The purpose of the Safer Places Program is to make partnering, pre-designated facilities available to the public during times of severe weather, including high wind events (tornado) and periods of extreme heat or cold, as needed.

Local facilities currently designated as Safer Places for periods of severe weather – high wind events (tornado) – are not bona fide designed safe rooms. Rather, these facilities may offer citizens a more substantial/sturdy structure in which to “ride out” the hazardous weather.

Designated Safer Places are not mass care shelters, such as Red Cross shelters. Arriving citizens should not expect the host facility to provide “comfort care” such as food, snacks, beverages, shower facilities, cots/bedding materials, entertainment, or medical aid or assistance. Citizens should plan to arrive with their emergency supply “Go Kit(s)” containing all essential items needed for the expected duration of their stay.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.