 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
First person at Southeast Health receives COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning
0 comments
breaking alert featured

First person at Southeast Health receives COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning

{{featured_button_text}}
First Covid-19 vaccines administered in Dothan

Dr. Walter Doty, director of critical care at Southeast Health, receives the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning as Dr. Ravi Nallamothu looks on. The vaccine is administered in two doses, three weeks apart.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Doctors, nurses, hospital administrators and staff at Southeast Health, began receiving the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine - the first to gain emergency use authorization by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Walter Doty, director of critical care at Southeast Health, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning as Dr. Ravi Nallamothu observed. The vaccine is administered in two doses, three weeks apart.

Southeast Health was one of three hospitals in Alabama to receive vaccines on Monday. Half of the 1,950 will stay at the hospital, while the other vaccines will be distributed to local Emergency Management Services, other area hospitals, and doctor's offices.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mount Gilead Baptist Church Walk Thru Bethlehem re-enactment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert