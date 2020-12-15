First person at Southeast Health receives COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday morning

Doctors, nurses, hospital administrators and staff at Southeast Health, began receiving the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine - the first to gain emergency use authorization by the federal Food and Drug Administration.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dr. Walter Doty, director of critical care at Southeast Health, received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning as Dr. Ravi Nallamothu observed. The vaccine is administered in two doses, three weeks apart.

Southeast Health was one of three hospitals in Alabama to receive vaccines on Monday. Half of the 1,950 will stay at the hospital, while the other vaccines will be distributed to local Emergency Management Services, other area hospitals, and doctor's offices.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.