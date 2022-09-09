First responders honored for service in Ozark

OZARK - “This is brotherhood and sisterhood,” Ozark Fire Chief Phillip Prince said as he looked around the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel filled with first responders, families and friends Friday morning.

“We do what we do for one reason and that is this right here,” he said placing his hand over his heart. “We have families at home, but we also have families within the departments we serve.”

Prince was among the first responders attending the Fifth Annual First Responder Lunch at Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home. The lunch is hosted for area first responders to show appreciation to those who protect and selflessly serve, said Fuqua Bankston owner and Dale County Coroner-Elect John Cawley

Family members of Dale County firefighters who had passed away during the last four years were presented a memorial gift in appreciation of their loved one’s selfless service. Recognized were Freddie Sutton, Elamville/Ariton Fire and Rescue; David Ward, Ozark Fire Department, Aubrey Peters, Ariton Fire and Rescue; Robert Bennett, Daleville Fire Department; Leon Dansby, Marley Mill Volunteer Fire Department; Daniel "Tank' Mercer, Ozark Fire and Rescue; Emmett Fain, Marley Mill Volunteer Fire Department; and Justin Sutton, Ozark Fire Department.

Dale County Coroner Woodrow E. “Woody” Hilboldt Jr. was not present due to health issues, but Cawley said he and Dale County Sheriff Wally Olson will bring him a plaque of appreciation for years of dedicated services as coroner from 2006 until 2022.