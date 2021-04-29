First Wallace Surgical Tech cohort: From Cabbage Patch check-offs to graduation

The first cohort of Wallace Community College’s Surgical Technology program will be graduating on May 12 after two years of ups and downs, including the COVID-19 pandemic that halted all their clinical studies last year.

The four program graduates — Brantlee Kirkland, Abigail Jones, Maggie Beth Harrison, and Tiffany Worley — said they are ready to head into their field and meet the growing demand for surgical technologists.

“We’ve had four or five employers come to speak with them and asking them all to apply,” Program Director Dennis Davis said. “Wallace is the only program like this within about 100 miles. They could have a job at any hospital they want at this point.”

Worley said her job as a surgical technician is to be the surgeon’s right hand man, prepping the room, passing instruments, and making the process as smooth as possible.

“We want to be there and give the surgeon what they need before they ever even have to ask for it,” Worley said.

When the pandemic hit, everything halted for the graduates. When they were supposed to be in a mix of classes and clinicals, they ended up at home doing check-offs over zoom with a Cabbage Patch Kids doll.

