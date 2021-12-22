FirstLight Home Care of the Wiregrass receives national award

FirstLight Home Care of the Wiregrass was recently awarded Franchisee of the Year and recognized for celebrating 10 years in business at FirstLight’s national conference in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Franchise owners Ashley and Jason McGee and Lane Miller received the award which was based on criteria such as caregiver retention, client satisfaction, quality of service, and yearly revenue growth.

“Ashley, Jason, and Lane are extremely dedicated to FirstLight’s culture of care and to providing extraordinary care to the people in their communities who need extra support,” FirstLight President Glee McAnanly said. “They truly believe that caring is their calling. This team’s commitment to their caregivers and clients is outstanding, and we are happy to celebrate all that they have accomplished.”

FirstLight Home Care of the Wiregrass provides assistance to seniors, people recovering from illness or injury, veterans, busy families, and people living with dementia.

The FirstLight network includes nearly 200 independently-owned-and-operated franchise locations across the U.S. and Canada.