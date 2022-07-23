Fish to flora: Hartford's Ten Mile Creek transforms fish farm to lotus nursery

HARTFORD – At the right time of year and the right time of day, Ten Mile Creek Nursery is filled with blooming lotus plants. Roots planted in mud, the leaves float on the water of pots and ponds throughout the nursery’s grounds. Beautiful, fragrant flowers reach toward the sun for a few hours before closing back up.

It is an unusual sight at a Southeast Alabama nursery, but the flowering aquatic plants seem to flourish at what was once a commercial tilapia farm in Geneva County.

Lotus flowers open in the mornings and begin closing in the afternoon. It’s a cycle the flowers repeat for a few days before the petals start to fall away and leave behind the seed pods.

When the lotuses are in bloom, bees and wasps cover themselves in nectar, and it’s not unusual to find one sleeping off its feast in a flower, owner Laura Bancroft said.

“Sometimes they look like you’re not quite sure they’re going to be able to fly off, they’re so heavy,” she said.

Often confused with water lilies, the lotus plant is native to numerous countries, including China and India, as well as Russia and Australia. There are even two lotus varieties indigenous to North America. Lotuses appear in Greek mythology, and more than one religion has used the flower as a symbol of rebirth and awakening.

Despite their lovely blooms, it’s not the lotus flowers that Ten Mile Creek Nursery sells.

“We don’t sell any live plants,” Bancroft said. “We grow everything out, enjoy it, and then we harvest the tubers.”

Tubers – the plant’s elongated roots – are sold to nurseries that resell the tubers wholesale or grow the aquatic plants to sell to customers. Clients include nurseries in South Florida and New Jersey. The Hartford nursery sells tubers to landscapers who do gardens and ponds for clients. There are also the hobbyists who just love lotus. Ten Mile Creek Nursery sells thousands of tubers a year.

Each container at Ten Mile Creek – and there are a lot of them – can produce between five and 25 tubers. Large plants produce between eight and 10 tubers. Depending on the variety, lotus tubers sell for $25 to $55 each. Rare, high-demand varieties go for close to $100.

Currently, the lotus tubers are in their active growing stage, coiling around the bottom of the pots. In the fall, they will fatten up like a sweet potato as the rest of the plant goes dormant. It takes about three months – typically January to March – to then harvest lotus tubers from containers at Ten Mile Creek. Once harvested, tubers go into a cooler for storage. They’re eventually packaged for sale, and by May, Ten Mile Creek is typically sold out.

In a season, the nursery can harvest 30,000 to 40,000 tubers – some are kept for replanting; the rest are sold.

The lotus varieties grown at Ten Mile Creek have great names like Song of Moon, Dancing in Jade Tower, Decorated Lantern, Charming Lips, Splendid Sunset, Flamingo, High Cotton, and Golden Sunset.

Hues of white, yellow, pink and red lift above the green leaves of the lotus plants growing in the water-filled containers at Ten Mile Creek Nursery. There are even versicolor lotus plants with more than one hue and changeable lotus plants with blooms that change color during their short lifespan. There are micro lotus plants, small lotus plants, medium and large. Flowers may have less than 25 petals seen on more classic lotus varieties, double petals or be known as the thousand petal lotuses.

“When you’re in your lotus community, you have people that want more and more and more and more petals and then you have the people that are the purists and what they want is a perfect flower with less than 25 petals,” Bancroft said. “The people that prefer classic are diehards, and that’s all they want.”

Named for the creek that crosses the property, Ten Mile Creek Nursery was started in 2004 by Bill Bancroft, Laura’s son and a graduate of Auburn University’s School of Horticulture. It was originally a nursery filled with a variety of plants, but when Auburn University was looking for research sites for growing lotus and catfish together, Ten Mile Creek Nursery was a good fit.

The fish farm once operated by Laura Bancroft’s father, J.P. Kennedy, still had plumbed ponds, and Bill was even mentored by his grandfather when he started. Eventually, Bill decided his future didn’t lie fully in horticulture, and he went to medical school, graduating from the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine in Dothan.

Laura Bancroft stepped in to manage the nursery. Everything she has learned about growing lotus has been through her experience at the nursery. It won’t be long before the management is turned over to another son, Ben, a former Navy engineer.

Today, the former fish ponds – 17 in all – serve as the certified organic side of Ten Mile Creek Nursery. The organic plants are harvested for the biochemical company Ashland that uses different parts of the plants to make a botanical ingredient used in Coppertone suntan lotion, Aveeno sunscreen, and Dior perfumes. For that harvest, which occurs in the summer, Bancroft hires extra farm workers and local high school students to help out at the nursery.

Ashland sends a team that processes the plants on site as they’re harvested.

With this year’s weather, Bancroft expected each pond to produce about 3,000 pounds of biomass.

The nursery has not tapped into the floral market with lotus flowers or seed pods, which are dried and used as accents in arrangements. The flowers just don’t last long enough and with only two full-time year-round employees, harvesting them isn’t feasible.

The seeds themselves are edible, and in other parts of the world, the seeds are eaten green or dried out and stretched into long strands. The seeds, heavy in starch, are also pulverized and used as thickeners in soups. Other parts of the lotus plant, like the root tubers, are edible as well.

“When I was in China, seeds were served candied, fried, boiled – like we boil peanuts – chopped, and they use it in stir fry a lot,” Bancroft said.

Right out of the pod, the seeds are covered in a thick casing that is removed to get to the edible part that has a nutty sweetness. Bancroft doesn’t hesitate to pluck a few for guests who are game to try something different.

“They’re actually really tasty,” she said. “…They’re extremely good for you; very high in antioxidants.”