Five inducted into Dothan Business Hall of Fame

The video playing on the large screen above the stage at Calvary Baptist Church showed the past inductees into the Dothan Business Hall of Fame – an impressive Who’s Who listing of men and women who made significant contributions to the city.

Five more all-star businessmen and community leaders – Mark Culver, David “Mit” Kirkland, Dr. Press Thornton, Jr., Samuel Mason Torrence and Hugh Wheelless, Jr., – joined the group Tuesday as the 2022 class was officially inducted and celebrated in front of a large crowd during a banquet ceremony.

The inductees were recognized first through a video presentation before having the opportunity to speak to the gathering. The three who have passed away – Thornton, Torrence and Wheelless – were represented on stage by family members.

The Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and the Dothan Area Young Professionals established the Dothan Business Hall of Fame in 2011 with the mission of recognizing the accomplishments and contributions of the area’s outstanding business leaders.

Each year the Board of Advisors of the Hall of Fame seek nominations through the Dothan Area Chamber’s monthly newsletter and website before selections are eventually made.

The following are some selected comments made during the ceremony presentations.

Mark S. Culver

(Houston County Commission chairman)

Culver said he was humbled to be included in a group that has invested so much and done so much in the community.

“And what have I done?” Culver said. “I’ve done what you’ve elected me to do. I get up every morning doing the job you’ve asked me to do. And isn’t that what all the politicians should do? Isn’t that what all the elected officials should do?

“I’ve tried to make our county and our community a better place, and I’ve done that by trying to create opportunities for our citizens. That’s all. It’s pretty simple. You get elected to office and you try to make your community better.

“My top priority was and has been to work with others to create jobs for our community and to improve the quality of life while providing infrastructure for business and industry to succeed.”

Culver also spoke on his faith.

“I would not be standing here tonight if not for the Good Lord above,” he said. “People say, ‘How can you do this job?’ I think it’s because this is the job God made for me; it’s the job God put me in.

"I have loved every day of it. He knew when he put me in this position it was what I was designed to do and was put there to serve.”

David “Mit” Kirkland

(Scenic Cable Network & Productions)

Kirkland was employed by several local radio and television stations before becoming a partner in Scenic Productions, a successful cable TV advertising and video productions company.

“It’s indeed an honor to stand here before you and to be recognized alongside such distinguished honorees, present and past,” Kirkland said.

“I am thankful and blessed. I am humbled by my success. Not one single second do I take it for granted. I am the fruit of seeds that were planted, long before me. They are the roots and I’m just a branch from that tree.

“We all had somebody to make paths for us. Are we path takers, or are we path makers? Do we follow the lead or do we make our path?”

Kirkland shared with how he first got interested in video and broadcasting.

“When I was teenager I had a radio station,” Kirkland said. “I bought a kit from Radio Shack. I called the station WVOB – ‘The Voice of the Block’ because it reached about a block in our neighborhood. Me and my buddies would go back in the room – I had a microphone and 8-track tape player – and we would put the mic to the speaker for the music and we would drive around the neighborhood and listen to each other on radio.”

Kirkland is glad he can give back to his hometown.

“Being successful in business is much more than the bottom line for me,” he said. “It’s important to give back to the community that has given me so much. I want to help make this city the best it can be in all areas.”

Dr. Press Thornton, Jr.

(Press Thornton Future Masters Golf Tournament)

The late Dr. Thornton, who served for 64 years as general chairman of the junior golf tournament his father originated, was recognized first on video with a speech from daughter, Lyn, one of five children.

“The thing that he loved more than the golf was the camaraderie of all the kids and the friendships that they would make while they were here playing golf,” she said. “One night during one of the hospitality parties, there was a whole table full of kids sitting together and he came over and said, ‘Hey Lyn, go take a picture of that table over there. Those boys are having so much fun together and that’s what’s really important to me – not only the love of golf, but just the friendships you make through your adventures playing golf.’”

One of his sons, King Thornton, made the acceptance speech on stage. In a touching moment as he was given a medal to hang around his neck like the other inductees, King called up his son and asked him to take it to his mother in the audience, Evelyn, who was married to Dr. Thornton for 61 years.

King relayed a story of a recent trip in which he and his son, Luke, were playing golf and paired with a 12-year-old golfer from Cleveland.

“After we played a few holes, I noticed this kid was a pretty good player, and I asked him, ‘Have you ever heard of the Future Masters?’" King said. "He had a big smile on his face and said, ‘I’ve already applied for the tournament.’

“Of course the longevity and the caliber of the tournament is because of the countless volunteers and the city of Dothan rolling out the red carpet. People love our special brand of southern hospitality … so many thanks to all the folks who have helped make this event special.”

Samuel Mason Torrence

(Couch Construction Company)

Steve Shaw, the son in law of the late Torrence, spoke first on the video presentation of the North Carolina native who made Dothan his home.

“Sam was very involved in the community here in Dothan,” Shaw said. “He was at the Chamber of Commerce (as chairman) when some of the greatest growth that took place (in Dothan).

“He had a strong faith and what a lot of people don’t realize is he was very involved in First United Methodist Church.

“He would have been very proud of this. He’s proud of Dothan and what Dothan meant to him and his family. Sam was always willing to do anything he could to help this community.”

His wife of 62 years, Juleann, then shared some words in accepting on her husband’s behalf.

“We certainly appreciate this honor of receiving this award,” she said. “Sam considered Dothan to be his hometown, spending his last 64 years of his life here. In business, his first love and first job was Couch Construction Company.

“Couch grew and changed as Dothan did, finally paving streets, building airports and interstate highways in five states. Sam always felt that his success was due to the work of loyal, dedicated employees who believed in doing their best in every possible way.

“He would be happy to see his family still involved in businesses related to what he began. My family believes in Dothan and hopes to continue to contribute to the betterment of this wonderful city and its future progress.”

Hugh Ward Wheelless, Jr.

(Wheelless Development & Realty)

The late Wheelless donated 400 acres of the family’s farmland so Highland Oaks on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail could be created on the west side of Dothan, which also led to the development of homes around the golf course.

Friend Haynes Hollis talked on video about him.

“Let me tell you what made Hugh a special person,” Hollis began. “When he came into a room that was full of people, he took time to speak to everybody and he had stories to tell everybody and jokes to tell everybody. I guess the best way to put it is he lit up a room when he came into it.”

Hollis also spoke on the compassion Wheelless showed others.

“I’ll never forget, he was telling me about a homeless person who lived in a homeless camp on the east side of Dothan and Hugh was helping him,” Hollis said. “He would go by and talk to him and encourage him, pep him up and help him find ways to get out of where he was in his life.

"I remember calling him – and it was really raining hard the night before – and said, ‘Hugh where are you?’ He said, ‘I’m over here looking for my buddy … my homeless friend.’ He said, ‘I’m going to get him hotel room. I know he got wet last night and I want to get him some food and I want to help him.'"

His son, Trip, accepted the hall of fame award on behalf of his father.

“Let me say it’s extremely surreal for me to be up here in my father’s extra-large footsteps and accept this on his behalf,” he said. “Our family is extremely and especially thankful for the committee’s timing.

“As Hayne said in his comments, Dad was alive when he found out he was getting inducted into this year’s class with these laureates. He was honored, he was touched and thankful to be included with this class; these men and ultimately in the hall of fame with some of our community’s trailblazers.”