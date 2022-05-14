Five Star Credit Union Foundation makes $10,000 scholarship grant to Wallace Community College

The Five Star Credit Union Foundation is making its first scholarship grants to help students pay for college for the 2022-2023 school year.

The Five Star Credit Union Foundation awarded Wallace Community College in Dothan $10,000 for incoming freshmen. Providing scholarships is one of the main ways the Five Star Credit Union Foundation removes the financial barrier to college for students in the Wiregrass.

“Our purpose at Five Star is to brighten the financial future of the communities we serve,” said Robert A. Steensma, president of the Five Star Credit Union Foundation. “By helping as many students as possible attend college, it sets a foundation for the rest of their lives. We want to not only remove barriers for our members to gain access to financial services, but we also want to remove barriers to help our communities prosper and gain the skills they need to be successful.”

Five Star Credit Union has sponsored a single scholarship over the past four years at Wallace Community College. The $10,000 grant will enable four students to be able to attend college tuition free this upcoming school year. The grant goes into the Wallace Community College scholarship system. The recipients of the scholarship will be chosen by Wallace Community College.

“The College is incredibly grateful to Five Star Credit Union Foundation for its generous donation,” said Dr. Linda C. Young, president, Wallace Community College. “This investment will provide scholarship assistance for students as they to earn a degree which, in turn, will make a major impact on their quality of life and on their family’s quality of life. Without strong community and business partnerships like Five Star Credit Union Foundation, the Wallace Community College Foundation would not be able to support students during their educational journey and assist them achieve academic success and career training.”

The Five Star Credit Union Foundation awarded $30,000 total to three schools in communities it serves. Southern Regional Technical College in Bainbridge received $10,000. Coastal College of Georgia in Brunswick received $10,000. This will help eight students attend college tuition-free their freshman year.