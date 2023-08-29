Dothan-based Five Star Credit Union announced Monday that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Georgia-based OneSouth Bank.

The deal is structured as a purchase and assumption transaction and is an all-cash consideration. Other financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Upon completion of the purchase, Five Star will have $950 million in total assets and 23 banking locations across south Alabama and southcentral Georgia.

“Five Star Credit Union and OneSouth Bank have over 140 years of combined service to members and customers in the southern parts of Alabama and Georgia,” Bob Steensma, president and CEO of Five Star Credit Union, said in a press release. “We share similar values, and our partnership will reinforce the foundation for an extraordinary community financial institution that puts our members, employees, and communities first. We look forward to welcoming the OneSouth Bank team members and customers to the Five Star family.”

“OneSouth Bank and Five Star share many philosophies that will enable this agreement to be a win for all parties involved,” Kim Davis Wilson, president and CEO of OneSouth Bank, said. “We are pleased that our customers can look forward to expanded products and solutions while enjoying the same friendly service they’ve come to expect from OneSouth. It was also extremely important for us to partner with an organization that shares our commitment to supporting the communities we serve, and Five Star certainly has that reputation across its footprint.”

This transaction was unanimously approved by each institution’s board of directors and is expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2024.