Flight to Fitness: Bungee cords take the pressure at So Fly fitness studio

There are a lot of women who take So Fly classes, but there are a few men who regularly attend, Teeter said. There are also a lot of different body shapes – short, tall, round, thin.

“The majority of the people we see here are over 150 pounds because we do have an obese nation,” Teeter said. “I also weigh over 150, but when I started this I weighed 230 and now I weigh 180.”

The bungee cords are made to hold certain weight ranges and can support someone well over 200 pounds. Prior to each class, participants step on a scale and are assigned a bungee cord based on that number. At So Fly, the bungee cords are hooked to cables that are attached to ceiling beams. The cables swivel to allow for full movement. Users wear a harness that fits snug around the body but loose around the legs. The harnesses are attached to the bungee by a hook on the back, although there is the option to be hooked on the sides.

Getting the right cord and harness fit is important so that users can suspend above the floor without actually touching it. Also, a harness that is too tight across the legs will pinch and not allow for full movement.

Teeter starts everyone on a beginner level class, but there are advanced classes with more aerial movements and jumps.