Flood warning system upgraded in Dale, Geneva and Henry counties

A local flood warning system received some upgrades with new gauges installed in several Wiregrass counties

The Choctawhatchee, Pea, and Yellow Rivers Watershed Management Authority (CPYRWMA) recently upgraded four gauges located in Dale, Geneva, and Henry counties.

The gauges include the Ozark gauge on U.S. Highway 231 North, the Geneva gauge on State Highway 52, the Sellersville gauge on County Road 40, and the East Fork gauge on State Highway 27 East.

The new gauges are equipped with state-of-the-art radar technology and are critical as they monitor rainfall and river levels. The gauges were installed by CC Lynch & Associates Inc. with assistance from the watershed management authority’s flood warning specialist. The gauges are a part of the authority’s basin-wide Flood Warning System (FWS).

The purpose of the FWS is to provide timely, reliable, and accurate warnings of potential flooding in areas experiencing threatening weather conditions. Information from the FWS is disseminated real time to emergency management agencies, state and local officials, and the National Weather Service for use in preparing forecasts.

The CPYRWMA manages watersheds in the 10 southeastern counties of Alabama focusing on water quality, water quantity, flood control and prevention, and water conservation education.