Florida man dies in Friday morning crash just south of Dothan

An Alva, Florida, man died in a single-vehicle crash early Friday just outside of Dothan.

Kolby S. Scott, 23, was killed when the 2017 Ford F-150 pickup he was a passenger in left the roadway on U.S. 231 about a mile south of Dothan and struck several trees. The crash happened at 4:25 a.m. near the 8 mile marker.

The driver of the vehicle, Scott A. Mason, 22, of Arcadia, Florida, was taken to Southeast Health for treatment.

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency troopers are investigating the crash and no other details were released.

