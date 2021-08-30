Florida man sentenced to five years for stealing 13 guns from Gander Outdoors

A Florida man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for stealing a gun from Dothan’s Gander Outdoors in March of 2020, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Monday.

Tevin Michael Coffman, 30, pleaded guilty to unlawfully taking a firearm from a federal firearms licensee, possession of stolen firearms, and being a felon in possession of a firearm on March 3 and was sentenced to 72 months in prison on Aug. 24.

Following his prison sentence, Coffman will serve three years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Gander Outdoors, a Dothan business authorized to sell firearms, was burglarized and multiple guns were stolen, according to court records and statements made in court.

Surveillance footage showed someone entering the store, smashing the glass casing of a firearm display counter, and removing 13 handguns. The suspect then placed the guns into a black bag and left the store.

The Dothan Police Department began an investigation and, after reviewing video footage along with other evidence, developed Coffman as a suspect. Shortly afterwards, Coffman was spotted driving a recreational vehicle (RV) that had also been stolen from Gander Outdoors.